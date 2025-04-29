The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $79 Off

Apple’s budget smartwatch has gotten a lot cheaper in today’s deal. The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is down to just $169.97 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is great for children and teens, boasting a wealth of features they could use. For fitness purposes, there’s the Workout app and Activity Rings to motivate you and so you can follow your goals. In everyday life, you can rely on the GPS to continue communications via Wi-Fi, listen to music, take a call, or send a text. In cases of emergencies, there’s the Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and Fall Detection for notifying loved ones and related services.

One of the best features is that the Apple Watch can be customized with different watch faces and bands. You can match it with your outfit, your bag, or even your personal style. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 GPS model today!