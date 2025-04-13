Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE 2 is $79 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s budget watch is a safe buy for those who want the features but not the premium price. Today, the Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is down to just $169.97 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch SE 2 has all the essentials of a daily smartwatch, including a heart rate monitor, Crash Detection, and an array of fitness trackers. Furthermore, the smartwatch is swimproof and fashionable, with a 50-meter water resistance and support for watch bands in different colors, materials, and styles. The Workout app is a complete training platform, with metrics coming up on the screen so you can see how well you’re doing.

Health and safety features round out the features, including Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and irregular heart rhythm notifications. A single full charge should be enough to last a day or two before needing a recharge. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!

