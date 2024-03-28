Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE 2 is $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple’s most affordable smartwatch is getting a superb discount. Today, the Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is down to just $189 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport... $249.00 $189.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) is as carbon neutral as it gets, with features that will surprise you. All the essentials for tracking your schedule, lifestyle, and health are in here, including Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS. The smartwatch will tell you when you have a high or low heart rate or if there are any irregularities. Plus, the Workout app gives you several ways to track workout performance and there’s the Fitness+ app to get the kind of exercise you want.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE 2 is swim-proof and easily customizable, with dozens of watch faces you can customize. You can stay connected with friends and family members even without your iPhone on hand. Get the discounted Apple Watch SE today!

