Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE 2 is $60 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE

Amazon has marked down the Apple Watch SE 2, taking $60 off from the $249.00 price tag.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport... $249.00 $189.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE 2 features a GPS with a 40mm range, a Heart rate monitor, and a sleep and fitness tracker. It is also waterproof with up to 50m water resistance. This carbon neutral watch has all the essentials you need to be healthy, motivated and keep track of your health with a range of ways to train and workout, and get insight into your performance.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE 2 is an easily customizable watch with multiple colors, bands, and watch faces to design your watch to suit your style. Paired with your Apple devices, the Apple Watch lets you stay connected and productive while enjoying convenient access to its features. Every It comes with a 1 yr limited warranty and 90 days of tech support, with the option to get AppleCare+ to extend coverage from the date of purchase to 2 years.

Get your Apple Watch SE 2 from Amazon with the $60 discount at just $189.00!

