The Apple Watch SE 2 is $79 Off

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is a good option for those who want a dependable Apple smartwatch at a budget price. Today, the GPS 40mm model is down to just $169.99 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

The SE model contains all the essential features you’d want in a smartwatch for staying safe, keeping active, and tracking overall health. It has watchOS 11 for connectivity, personalization, and intelligence, as well as enhanced workout metrics and Fall Detection. Also, GPS means you can leave your iPhone in your pocket and still use Siri, take a call, send a text, or listen to podcasts and music. If you have another Apple device, pairing is a cinch and only takes a minute or two.

The Apple Watch offers a level of customization in terms of Watch Face and watch bands. Get the discounted GPS 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 today!