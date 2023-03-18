The Apple Watch SE 2 is Now Even More Affordable at $219

If you can’t justify the cost of an Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8, here’s a great deal for you. Today, the Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS model is down to just $219 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

Apple’s second-generation Watch SE has the same design and runs watchOS 9 out of the box. There’s the new compass to supplement your fitness journey, along with sensors that can track sleep, heart rate, and more. The Crash Detection feature is a worthy mention, as is water resistance so you can bring your smartwatch with you in the pool or shower.

The Apple Watch SE is a superb addition to Apple users, offering seamless integration with Apple Pay, the iPhone, and native apps. Customization can be done through straps and watch faces depending on your style and what you’re wearing at the moment. Buy the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!