    The Apple Watch SE 2 Just Got Even More Affordable

    By

    If you’re looking to get an Apple Watch but don’t want to break the bank, here’s a great deal for you. Today, the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE 2 is down to just $219 from its original price of $249 on Amazon.

    Apple Watch
    Preview Product Price
    Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band - S/M. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band -... $249.00 $219.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

    The Apple Watch SE 2 is the budget version of the smart wearable lineup, with several notable features that will prove to be useful in everyday life. Several sensors keep track of your heart rate, steps, and more, while safety technologies such as Crash Detection are there for peace of mind. Water-resistant shell lets you take your smartwatch on swims and the shower, or when you’re running or doing your favorite exercise or activity.

    Apple’s newest SE model can be customized in design and color, and watch faces too. You’ll be able to integrate and use it with your other Apple hardware and services, including Apple Pay, Mac, and iPhone. Buy the discounted Apple Watch SE 2 today!

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.