The Apple Watch SE 3 40mm GPS is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Apple Watch SE 3 with GPS in 40mmsize marked $50 off, offering incredible value with powerful features for health, fitness, safety, and connectivity.


The Apple Watch SE 3 has temperature sensing that gives you insight using the Vitals app. You can see your sleep score, potential sleep apnea via notifications, and see if you have an irregular, low, or high heart rhythm.

The Apple Watch is always on display, so you can see the time on the watch face without having to raise your wrist. It allows you to take calls, send texts, listen to podcasts, music, and use Siri so you can stay connected by working with your Wi-Fi or iPhone.

You can get up to 18 hours of normal use with the Apple Watch SE 3, and 15 minutes of fast charging gives you about 8 hours, so you can wear the watch for a long time without having to worry about the battery.

Grab the Apple Watch SE 3 today!

