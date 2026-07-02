Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off

The Apple Watch SE 3 has safety features that can detect a car crash or severe fall, assist you with connecting to emergency services to receive medical attention immediately, and let emergency contacts know of your situation.


Get up to 18 hours of battery life in one charge with the watch, and 15 minutes of charging gives you 8 hours of power. The smart device features an Always-On display that allows you to read the time or check the watch face without having to raise your wrist to open your display.

The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off

The smart watch provides insight to your health like your sleep score, the simplified way of understanding your sleep quality and how to make it more restorative. It also tracks potential sleep apnea, temperature sensing, and if you have an irregular or low or high heart rate.

Grab the Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS for $50 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE 3 [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Heart Rate Monitor, Always-On Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch SE 3 [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - M/L.... Buy on Amazon

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