The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is $80 Off

Apple’s budget smartwatch is going for a discounted price. Today, the Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Watch SE model has all the features you’d need for a daily driver, including Fall Detection, enhanced workout metrics, and iPhone connectivity. With the GPS model, you can call for help, use Siri, take a call, and send a text. The budget smartwatch also has health insights for low and high heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm to notify or alert you of any unusual detection. Being an Apple product, it connects seamlessly to all your other devices. In regard to sports and outdoor activities, the SE model can take a beating and survive a splash in the water of about 50 meters deep.

More than that, the Apple Watch SE can be customized in the watch face or watch band department so you own something that is uniquely yours. Get it today!