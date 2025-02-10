Apple Watch

The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE

Apple’s budget smartwatch is going for a discounted price. Today, the Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is down to just $169 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Watch SE model has all the features you’d need for a daily driver, including Fall Detection, enhanced workout metrics, and iPhone connectivity. With the GPS model, you can call for help, use Siri, take a call, and send a text. The budget smartwatch also has health insights for low and high heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm to notify or alert you of any unusual detection. Being an Apple product, it connects seamlessly to all your other devices. In regard to sports and outdoor activities, the SE model can take a beating and survive a splash in the water of about 50 meters deep.

Apple Watch SE
Preview Product Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band S/M. Fitness and Sleep Trackers, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport... $249.00 $169.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

More than that, the Apple Watch SE can be customized in the watch face or watch band department so you own something that is uniquely yours. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Apple raises trade-in values for Mac in promo
1 Min Read
Super Bowl LIX
Super Bowl LIX halftime show now available to watch online
1 Min Read
DeepSeek iOS
DeepSeek iOS allegedly collecting and sending user data
1 Min Read
24-inch M4 iMac
The 24-inch M4 iMac 256GB SSD is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Disney +
Disney + loses subscribers over changes made
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
M4 Mac parts now offered by Apple Stores with DIY repair program
1 Min Read
Threads
Custom feeds can now be shared in Threads
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AppleCare+
AppleCare+ prepaid no longer available
1 Min Read
macOS
Security researchers warn against new macOS malware
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 might debut on February 14
1 Min Read
Apple Studio
The Apple Studio with Standard Glass is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?