The Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS is $79 Off

The 44mm Apple Watch SE GPS model sits at an all-time low in today’s deal- it’s down to just $199.97 from its original price of $279 on Amazon.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is even better, featuring all the things you need to stay connected and safe, track your health, and keep active. watchOS 11 takes it a step further and optimizes the connectivity while bringing a level of personalization for each user. Speaking of which, the Apple Watch bands comes in all kinds of colors, materials, and styles to suit your personal preference.

The smartwatch is made even tougher due to its 50m water resistance. WIth the GPS version, you can call for help via Emergency SOS, use Siri, listen to music, call, or send a text without having to bring out your iPhone. Get the discounted 44mm Apple Watch SE GPS model today!