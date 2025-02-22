Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 10

Act fast and you can snag a current-generation Apple Watch at a discounted price. Today, the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is down to just $329 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is bigger and better than ever, featuring Always-On Retina, water resistance, the ECG app, and fitness tracking capabilities to suit your every need. You get 30% more screen area, as well as a more comfortable and thinner design. Fast charging is always useful, with the battery going up to 80% in the span of half an hour. When you need a fitness partner, then this smartwatch fits the bill nicely, offering Activity Rings, the Workout app, and Apple Fitness.

Apple Watch Series 10
Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band... $399.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The GPS model lets you stay connected even if your phone is in your pocket. It has an IP6X dust resistance and crack resistance as well. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS today!

