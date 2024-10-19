Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $24 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple’s latest model smartwatch is a perfect capable device that enhances your daily life. Today, the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is down to just $374.28 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminium Case with Plum Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminium Case with Plum Sport Loop.... $399.00 $370.28Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The carbon neutral Apple Watch Series 10 is packed with useful features, including an ECG app, Always-On Retina screen, and a fitness tracker to support your lifestyle. It has a bigger screen compared to its predecessor, and it’s thinner and lighter too. Fast charge up to 80% in around half an hour and you’ll have enough to last the whole day.

Apple Watch

Apple’s smartwatch is tough and can take daily wear and tear, thanks to its 50m water resistance, IP6X dust resistance, and crack resistance. Innovative features for safety such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection will come in handy during emergencies. You can choose the watch face and strap as well. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 10 today!

