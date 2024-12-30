Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s latest smartwatch comes with a lot of features and safety functions you’d enjoy. Today, the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is down to just $329 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

With today’s deal, you start with a black sports band and jet-black aluminum case, but you can always customize those and the watch face according to your preference. It’s improved upon its predecessor by having a thinner and lighter design, a bigger display, and fast charging capabilities to bring up the battery to 80% in just half an hour.

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band... $399.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Aside from a typical smartwatch that can receive calls, texts, and notifications, the Apple Watch Series 10 has a slew of safety features. You can get an ECG reading anytime, and Crash Detection and Fall Detection can help deal with emergencies, while Emergency SOS is always available should you need it. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS today!

