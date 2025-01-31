Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm case with GPS marked down by $70, boasting the thinnest design and biggest display for an Apple Watch, with a larger screen area that reaches up to 30% compared to the SE and Series 4/5/6.

Advertisements

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a versatile fitness accessory as it shows the metrics and intensities of your workout, whether running, dancing, or swimming. Advanced health features like generating ECG via the app, letting you check your heart rate, heart rhythm and respiratory rate, track your sleep, and find signs of sleep apnea, providing you with insights to gain a better understanding of your health. Safety features like crash and fall detection let you get in contact with emergency hotlines and your loved ones know where you are when such an event happens.

Apple Watch
Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band... $399.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Series 10 is a great find for an accessory that can help keep you safe, live a healthy lifestyle, and maintain it. Get yours today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Smartphone
Oppo claims world’s thinnest foldable smartphone with find N5
1 Min Read
DeepSeek
DeepSeek gaining popularity because it is on par with GPT 4o
1 Min Read
AirPods
Specific instructions for AirPods firmware updates now provided by Apple
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 256GB SSD is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes changes in AI internal staffing
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods will potentially use infrared cameras
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads add new feature making scheduled posts
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
The M4 iMac with 256GB SSD is $105 Off
1 Min Read
TikTok
Trump will support Elon Musk if he buys TikTok
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Plex reveals revamped app for Apple TV
1 Min Read
Promotional video for Severance features Apple CEO Tim Cook
Promotional video for Severance features Apple CEO Tim Cook
1 Min Read
iPad
The iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?