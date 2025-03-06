The Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS is $70 Off

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a work of art, featuring the latest sensors for health and wellness goals. Today, the 46mm GPS model is down to just $359 from its original price of $430 on Amazon.

The latest Apple premium smartwatch is equipped with a lot of features, including the ECG app, water resistance, an Always-On display, Activity Rings, and more. You get innovative functions like Crash Detection and Fall Detection in case of emergencies, while Emergency SOS gives you assistance with a single button press. The device itself is IP6X dust resistant and crack resistant, and can survive a depth of 50 meters.

With the GPS version, you can stay connected and use Siri, listen to music, make calls, and send a text on the go. It connects to both wi-fi and your iPhone depending on what you need. Get the Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS today!