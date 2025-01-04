Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 10

The latest Apple Watch is great for reaching your fitness and New Year’s resolution goals. Today, the Series 10 46mm GPS model Rose Gold case and Light Blush sport band is down to just $359 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

A bigger smartwatch means you can see more and do more with your Apple Watch. It’s also thinner and lighter, and with Always-On Retina you don’t need to flick your wrist twice to get display readouts and information. You can rely on it as a fitness partner via the Workout app or get the Fitness+ service for guided sessions. As a GPS smartwatch, you can stay connected even while on the go for calls, texts, notifications, and Siri functions.

Apple Watch Series 10
Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band... $399.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You can customize your Apple Watch however you like and change the watch face or the straps to match your style. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS today!

