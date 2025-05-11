Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Model is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s popular smartwatch is now more affordable than ever. Today, the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm model is down to just $299 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

There’s a lot to like in the Apple Watch Series 10, such as the bright and clear Retina display, built-in fitness trackers, and the ability to stay connected. You get an always-on display so you can glance at the time or important information that pops up on your watch, as well as the ability to send a text, use Siri, take a call, and more. On the safety side of things, there’s Crash Detection and Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS for calling in the event of an emergency. The feature works even without a cellular signal and can prove to be handy one day.

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band... $399.00 $299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Customize your Apple Watch with a myriad of watch faces and band styles. Get it today!

