The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off

Today’s deal is fantastic news for those who want to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch. The Series 10 42mm GPS model is down to just $299 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is an excellent daily smartwatch companion, boasting not just wrist notifications but health and lifestyle support as well. Say goodbye to flicking your wrist ever so often with the Always-On Retina display. You can also style your watch any way you want via the watch face and watch bands. In addition, you can get notified of any unusual heart activity and sleep issues.

Apple’s flagship watch also has Crash Detection and Fall Detection to cover you and your loved ones in case of emergencies. It’s very durable and has a 50-meter water resistance and IP6X dust resistance. The Series 10 connects with your other Apple devices as well. Get it today!