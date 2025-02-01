Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest smartwatch that’s made by Apple. Today, the 42mm GPS model is down to just $329 from its original price of $400 on Amazon.

Boasting tech-forward features such as an always-on display, the ECG app, and more, the Series 10 should be a solid choice for a daily driver. It’s lighter, thinner, and more comfortable, while safety features are available should you need them. The smartwatch can be quickly charged (30 minutes can give it a boost from 0-80%), while the ECG app can take readings and check for irregular or low heart rate. When it comes to health and fitness, you can count on the Apple Watch Series 10, with support for Apple Fitness+, Activity Rings, crack resistance, and water resistance.

Apple Watch Series 10
Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band... $399.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

As with modern smartwatches, you can have the Apple Watch relay text, calls, and notifications. Get it today!

