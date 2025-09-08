The Apple Watch Series 11 Will Have New Colors and a Brighter Display

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the new Apple Watch Series 11 will be keeping the same design as the past model but will feature a new screen with a higher max brightness. Apple also plans to mix up its band and color offerings for the new Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is the predecessor of the Apple Watch Series 10. Internally, Apple regards it as a wholesale redesign even though it looks similar to earlier generations. Rumors are suggesting that the new smartwatch will be featuring the S11 chip and a modem chip by MediaTek that can support 5G RedCap. Monitoring hypertension via blood pressure monitoring will potentially be included as well, but it may not be ready yet, reports Mark Gurman.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to be revealed by Apple on Tuesday in their Awe dropping event. Pre-orders will likely begin on September 12 and will then be followed by the official release on September 19.