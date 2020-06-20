The Apple Watch Series 3 is now available for $279

Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 3

Now you can get some amazing discount on the several GPS + Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 3 on Amazon. Amazon is currently taking off $20 on the GPS + Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 3.

Now you can buy the Space Gray 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS+Celular) Aluminum Case along with Black Sport Band only for $279 instead of $299.

So, if you are searching for the Apple Watch Series 3, Amazon is the best place to buy it. The Apple Watch Series 3 has several features that you need. Starting with the amazing retina display you can now view the content and the information displayed even in bright lights.

This Apple Watch Series 4 has many other amazing features to keep track of your fitness such as the optical heart rate sensor. It is also swim-proof which means that now you can record your heart rate while swimming. The watch also looks good on the wrist.

It relies on the S3 Chip with a dual-core processor to perform all of its functions. It also has cycle tracking, watchOS with Activity trends, and also includes the Apple App store. Now you can get a $20 discount when you buy this model on Amazon.

