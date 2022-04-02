The Apple Watch Series 7 41mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular Model Gets a Huge $80 Discount

An $80 discount on a flagship Apple smartwatch is nothing to scoff at, and if you’re looking to upgrade then this is the perfect time to do so. Today, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular is down to just $619 from its original price of $699 on Amazon.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band -...
|$699.00 $619.00
|Buy on Amazon
This Apple Watch Series 7 model is both stylish and very functional with both GPS and cellular capabilities. You can make or receive calls, see messages and notifications in a light yet robust watch shell. The Series 7 itself is a definite improvement over its predecessors, with a bigger curved Retina display and Always-On technology.
Apple’s newest smartwatch has health sensors such as ECG and Blood Oxygen, as well as low and high heart rate notifications and irregular heartbeat alerts. You can subscribe to Fitness+ and experience a guided workout, or keep track of your goals via the Apple Health app.
Grab the $80 off Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular today!