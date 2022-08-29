The Apple Watch Series 7 gets a huge $109 price drop

For those who are not willing to wait for the next Apple Watch, here’s a deal for you. The current generation Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS Blue Aluminum model is down to just $319.99 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is still a marvel in every sense of the word. The smartwatch has an always-on Retina Display so you can view content and important information without having to squint or look closer.

Furthermore, you can customize the strap, band and case to your heart’s content and make it truly unique and fall within your style.

Users will find that they can do things and have their iPhones stay in their pockets for tasks such as commanding Siri, listening to music, making a call or sending a text. Advanced sensors keep track of your health and provide helpful readouts.

Grab the $109 off Apple Watch Series 7 today!