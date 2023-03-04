The Apple Watch Series 7 is $340 Off

The Apple Watch Series 7 may be last year’s model, but it still packs a punch, both aesthetically and hardware-wise. Today, the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Cellular with Milanese Loop Band is down to just $459 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Cellular connectivity unlocks a boatload of functions, including the ability to activate Emergency SOS, make a call, send a text, and more, all without having your iPhone on hand. Set it up with Family service and all Apple Watch 7 owners won’t need an iPhone to enjoy the smartwatch’s advanced features.

Apple Watch has advanced sensors for workouts and is compatible with Apple Fitness+. More than that, it has an ECG app and fall detection for health and safety purposes. It’s designed by Apple, which means that it can last a very long time. You can also customize the watch face to coincide with your style or the included Milanese Loop Band.

Buy the discounted Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 today!