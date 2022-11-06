The Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular Gets a $39 Discount

By Samantha Wiley
Published
Apple’s newest watch is already getting significant price-offs to entice customers to upgrade. Today, you can get the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 with Cellular for only $489.99 from its original price of $529 on Amazon.

The 8th-generation Apple Watch is the best one yet, featuring several improvements over its predecessor. You now have the Crash Detection feature, which can register a car crash or similar event and alert emergency services if you did not respond within 10 seconds. Cellular connectivity means you can continue to send a text, stream music, pay for goods and services or make a call even without your iPhone and internationally. 

Temperature sensor is a new breakthrough, and there’s the slew of health tech aspects that make buying the Apple Watch Series 8 worth it. The watch is swim-proof and crack-resistant, so your investment is sure to go a long way. Get the Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular deal today!

