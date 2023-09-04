The Apple Watch Series 8 Drops to Just $310

If you still haven’t upgraded to the latest Apple Watch, then now is the best time. Today, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS model is down to just $309.99 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has all the new tech and sensors in the lineup, including health functions and monitoring systems. Fall and Crash Detection automatically connects to emergency services, while the new Workout app allows each user to personalize their workouts. Couple that with a Fitness+ subscription and you can look forward to better health and well-being.

You can stream music, text, and call with your smartwatch connected to an iPhone, as well as all-day battery life up to 36 hours via low power mode. It has its own App Store for further customization, as well as watch faces to suit your theme and style. Buy the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 today!