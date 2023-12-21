The Apple Watch Series 8 is 35% Off

Snag the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 8 at a hugely discounted price. Today, the Series 8 45mm GPS model with Product RED Aluminum Case and Sport Band is down to just $279 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 8 serves as a worthy companion in your day-to-day life, with powerful and advanced sensors covering nearly every aspect. Insights and safety features offer help when you need them most, and the Always-On Retina makes it so easy to read and understand data on your wrist.

As far as customization is concerned you’ll have plenty of freedom for it. Aside from dozens of watch face options you can also swap out the band with the color and material of your choosing. Apple’s smartwatch is tough and has a WR50 water resistance, IP6X dust resistance, and crack resistance. Buy the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 today!