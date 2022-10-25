The Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop Drops $100

Grab this rare opportunity to get Apple’s latest hardware with a price off. Today, the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm Stainless Steel GPS + Cellular with Milanese Loop Band is down to just $699 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Apple introduces its newest smartwatch with even more power. Advanced sensors and safety features lead to greater health awareness and fitness level, and that Always-On display is certainly a nice touch.

With cellular connectivity you’ll be able to stream music, send a text or even make a call without touching your iPhone. Family Setup can make this happen, even for those that don’t have an iPhone.

The Milanese Loop band is an exquisite companion to the Apple Watch. In terms of comfort, adjustability, and convenience it’s hard to beat. Furthermore, you can use it for contactless Apple Pay, unlocking your Mac, and more.

Grab the discounted Apple Watch Series 8 with Milanese Loop today!