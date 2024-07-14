Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 9

Today’s Amazon deal is a must for those who want a modern smartwatch they can use to complement their lifestyles. The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS model is down to just $329 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band M/L.... $429.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is built for everyday use and can function like a wrist assistant, offering a myriad of useful features and apps. For one, there’s the ECG app for heart monitoring and the Workout app so you can gain insights as to your workout performance. Safety-wise, you get Crash Detection and Fall Detection, plus the Emergency SOS if you’re stuck somewhere with no cellular signal.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple’s latest smartwatch fits well into your Apple ecosystem and allows you to unlock your Mac or make a payment without taking out any other device. You can customize the band and watch face however you like as well. Get it today!

