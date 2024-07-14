The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS is $100 Off

Today’s Amazon deal is a must for those who want a modern smartwatch they can use to complement their lifestyles. The Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS model is down to just $329 from its original price of $429 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is built for everyday use and can function like a wrist assistant, offering a myriad of useful features and apps. For one, there’s the ECG app for heart monitoring and the Workout app so you can gain insights as to your workout performance. Safety-wise, you get Crash Detection and Fall Detection, plus the Emergency SOS if you’re stuck somewhere with no cellular signal.

Apple’s latest smartwatch fits well into your Apple ecosystem and allows you to unlock your Mac or make a payment without taking out any other device. You can customize the band and watch face however you like as well. Get it today!