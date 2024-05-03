Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 9

The current Apple Watch gets a heavy discount for those who want a premium watch on the cheap. Today, the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS model is down to just $329 from its original price of $430 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport... $429.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With the next-generation Apple Watch looming there’s no better time than now to snap up the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s everything you’d want in a smartwatch and more, featuring health sensors and emergency services. There’s Crash Detection and Fall Detection for safety, and an ECG app for detecting irregular heart rhythms. The S9 chip handles all the tasks and responds quickly to your every tap and command.

Apple Watch Series 9

Customization can be done on the watch face and bands so there’s a good chance you’ll have an Apple Watch that’s uniquely yours. What’s more, you can send money, get directions, and unlock your Mac without needing another Apple device. Get it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iOS 18
Calendar app to have reminders app integration in iOS 18
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music Dolby Atmos arrive on LG TVs
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 to have sparse hardware upgrades
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil 2 is Now Only $79
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
New USB-C Apple Pencil firmware launches
1 Min Read
iOS 17.5
‘Repair State’ feature added to iOS 17.5
1 Min Read
MLS Season Pass
Apple drops MLS Season Pass price
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is $299 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Solo Buds
Apple announces new Beats Solo Buds
1 Min Read
Safari
iOS 18 to bring AI features to Safari
1 Min Read
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage arriving on iPhone 15 Pro
1 Min Read
AirPods 2
Enjoy $40 Off the AirPods 2
1 Min Read
Lost your password?