The Apple Watch Series 9 GPS is $100 Off

The current Apple Watch gets a heavy discount for those who want a premium watch on the cheap. Today, the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS model is down to just $329 from its original price of $430 on Amazon.

With the next-generation Apple Watch looming there’s no better time than now to snap up the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s everything you’d want in a smartwatch and more, featuring health sensors and emergency services. There’s Crash Detection and Fall Detection for safety, and an ECG app for detecting irregular heart rhythms. The S9 chip handles all the tasks and responds quickly to your every tap and command.

Customization can be done on the watch face and bands so there’s a good chance you’ll have an Apple Watch that’s uniquely yours. What’s more, you can send money, get directions, and unlock your Mac without needing another Apple device. Get it today!