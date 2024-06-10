Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is currently the latest in Apple’s premium smartwatch lineup. Today, you can get the 45mm GPS model for just $329 from its original price of $430 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band M/L.... $429.00 $329.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Whether for health, lifestyle, or convenient notifications straight to your wrist, you’ll find the Apple Watch Series 9 to be a worthy accessory. The Fitness tracker and Workout app covers the exercise department, while safety features such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection can be very handy in specific instances. Connect the watch to your iPhone and you won’t need to fish it out of your pocket to see notifications and alerts. In addition, the Always-On Retina display is bright and crisp even under direct sunlight and is responsive to touch.

Apple Watch Series 9

The S9 chip takes care of apps and provides energy-efficient power for all-day use. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS model today!

