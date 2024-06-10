The Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 Off

The Apple Watch Series 9 is currently the latest in Apple’s premium smartwatch lineup. Today, you can get the 45mm GPS model for just $329 from its original price of $430 on Amazon.

Whether for health, lifestyle, or convenient notifications straight to your wrist, you’ll find the Apple Watch Series 9 to be a worthy accessory. The Fitness tracker and Workout app covers the exercise department, while safety features such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection can be very handy in specific instances. Connect the watch to your iPhone and you won’t need to fish it out of your pocket to see notifications and alerts. In addition, the Always-On Retina display is bright and crisp even under direct sunlight and is responsive to touch.

The S9 chip takes care of apps and provides energy-efficient power for all-day use. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS model today!