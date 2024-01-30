Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 is 32% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest in Apple’s smartwatch lineup, alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Today, the 41mm GPS+Cellular model is down to just $339.10 from its original price of $500 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (Product) RED Aluminum Case with... $499.00 $403.75Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Even without the blood oxygen feature the Apple Watch Series 9 is still considered a top-tier smartwatch. The S9 chip ensures smooth operation and a bright display, as well as activity, safety, and health features you won’t be able to live without eventually. The ECG app can take readings anytime, and you’ll get alerted to irregular heart rhythms in a timely manner. Plus, there’s Crash Detection and Fall Detection which may come in handy in emergencies.

The Series 9 watch is made tougher than its predecessors, boasting crack resistance and swimproof on up to 50 meters. Customize with bands and watch faces to give your Apple Watch Series 9 a unique look. Buy it today!

