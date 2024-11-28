Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Color is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Black Friday is in full swing, and today the deal is about Apple’s premium outdoor smartwatch. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS+Cellular in Black is down to just $699 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 caters to every lifestyle, even outdoor warriors and those who tend to go on an extreme adventure. It has a titanium case that can take a beating, with apps and features designed for a number of hobbies, including swimming, surfing, running, and more. Even if you’re not outside, the ECG app and a slew of other safety features will come in handy.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Trail Loop - S/M. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with... $799.00 $719.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With the Ultra 2, you won’t need to charge it every day as it boasts up to 72 hours of use in Low Power Mode. You’ll have it as a staple and dependable companion for years. Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black today!

