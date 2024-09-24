Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black is $49 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s premium smartwatch is discounted at an attractive price while offering top-of-the-line features. Today, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black is down to just $749.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 boasts a toughness never seen before in the regular Apple Watch, including a rugged titanium case, superbright Always On Retina, up to 36 hours of battery life, and advanced features for divers, hikers, swimmers, and cyclists, among others. The case is corrosion resistant and able to handle extreme wear and tear, while advanced metrics are available in the Workout app, such as training load, custom workouts, and Heart Rate zones. Divers get assistance via the Oceanic+ app, and with cellular you don’t have to worry about a ‘no signal’ warning, thanks to the emergency service support.

Mix and match the case and strap and you can wear the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in style. Get it today!

