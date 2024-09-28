Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black is $64 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a high-end smartwatch designed to help you in all aspects of life. Today, the Ultra 2 GPS+Cellular 49 mm model in Black is down to just $734.89 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop - S. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with Dark... $799.00 $734.89Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The second iteration of the Ultra is everything you’d want, including health and safety sensors, apps for just about any activity, and a smartphone connection for convenience. It’s made for adventure, with a rugged titanium case that can handle outdoor wear and tear, and a super bright Retina display that can show information even under direct sunlight. It also has a lot of battery capacity, running for up to 72 hours in low power mode and a full charge.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

With cellular capability you can text or call without an iPhone, as well as listen to podcasts and music directly from your wrist. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black today!

