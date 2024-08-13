Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s premium smartwatch is on sale, offering superb value for those who are looking for all the latest features on an Apple Watch. Today, the Ultra 2 with Cellular + GPS 49mm model is down to just $699.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Green/Grey Trail Loop M/L. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Carbon Neutral

The Ultra model has that rugged finish and titanium case that’s built for outdoor adventures. Plus, it has precision GPS, an Action Button, and an extra-long battery life suited for your lifestyle. A superbright display shows all the details you need at a glance even under direct sunlight, and the titanium case is highly resistant to corrosion.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Water sports enthusiasts will not need to worry about submerging and damaging their watch, and use specific apps such as Oceanic+ for a dive computer and Depth app for important details. Plus, you get the standard ECG app, Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and emergency services. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 today!

