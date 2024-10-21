Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $64 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple’s outdoor smartwatch gets another discount for the Black color option. Today, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS+Cellular 49mm model is down to just $734.89 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop - S. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with Dark... $799.00 $734.89Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is made to go with you virtually everywhere, from the mountains to the depths of the ocean. Its titanium case can take a beating and still come out in one piece, and there are a handful of apps you can use for the sport you’re in, including a dive computer, a compass app, custom workouts, and more. Meanwhile, advanced safety and health features such as the ECG app and sleep apnea detector are nice to have.

Apple Watch

Apple’s premium smartwatch has a battery that lasts a long time on a single charge, and even more if you use Ultra Low Power mode. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro owners report random hardware restarts
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Slim
iPhone 17 Slim to have 6.6-inch screen
1 Min Read
App Store
Independent media app exits Russia App Store
1 Min Read
Apple MagSafe Charger
The Apple MagSafe Charger is $10 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
New adapter might allow iPad mini 7 fast charging
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso
Ted Lasso season 4 shown in listings
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro
Powerbeats Pro faces discontinued list
1 Min Read
Amazon
Amazon rolls out kindle colorsoft
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Business Connect receives new updates
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
Apple supply partners ramp Up M4 MacBook Pro production
1 Min Read
Anker MagSafe Charger
The Anker MagSafe Charger Stand 3-in-1 Cube is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?