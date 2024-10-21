The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $64 Off

Apple’s outdoor smartwatch gets another discount for the Black color option. Today, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS+Cellular 49mm model is down to just $734.89 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is made to go with you virtually everywhere, from the mountains to the depths of the ocean. Its titanium case can take a beating and still come out in one piece, and there are a handful of apps you can use for the sport you’re in, including a dive computer, a compass app, custom workouts, and more. Meanwhile, advanced safety and health features such as the ECG app and sleep apnea detector are nice to have.

Apple’s premium smartwatch has a battery that lasts a long time on a single charge, and even more if you use Ultra Low Power mode. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 today!