The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $64 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale at 8% off.

It’s a versatile watch for athletes of any sport. Runners can do custom workouts and gain access to advanced metrics as well as track detection. Swimmers can utilize stroke detection, lap counts, and check the water temperature. Since it’s water resistant, the smartwatch can be submerged in water, whether in the shower or when swimming, snorkeling or scuba diving. You can use it without worries as the watch built with titanium case will not corrode.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with Black Trail Loop - M/L. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with... $799.00 $734.89

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has features for hikers, cyclists, divers, and golfers too. All users can benefit from advanced health and safety features.  It can quickly connect to emergency services with a press of a button in the event that you’ve been in a car crash, fell hard, or get lost somewhere during a hike. The smartwatch lets you take an ECG, view your overnight health metrics, detect signs of sleep apnea, and notify you if have an irregular heartbeat rhythm.

Order now and get $64 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2!

