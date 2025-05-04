Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $69 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s toughest smartwatch is available at a lower price. Today, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to just $729.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers cellular and GPS connectivity, with a tough case and an extra long battery life. It’s the ultimate adventure and sports watch, made for divers, hikers, swimmers, cyclists, runners, and weekend warriors. The display is super bright and always on, and boasts an impressive 36 hours while in normal use and 72 in low power mode. Speaking of durability, the Ultra 2 model sports a corrosion-resistant case made from titanium, as well as a sapphire crystal at the front. For control, you can use the Action button or the Digital Crown.

With cellular service, you can send a text or call without your iPhone in the immediate vicinity. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 today!

