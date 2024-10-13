The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $70 Off

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a modern smartwatch equipped with the latest features. Today, the Black Ultra 2 49mm GPS+Cellular variant is down to just $729.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Made for adventure and built tough, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a titanium case that stands the test of time, even in constant outdoor wear and tear. It comes with an Action button so you can access your most-used functions in an instant. Regardless of your sport, you’d find an app that supports your lifestyle. In addition, a single full charge can last up to 36 hours in normal mode and 72 hours in low power mode.

With cellular and GPS, you can get map directions, stream podcasts and music, and text or call directly from your Apple Watch. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black color today!