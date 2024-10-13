Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a modern smartwatch equipped with the latest features. Today, the Black Ultra 2 49mm GPS+Cellular variant is down to just $729.99 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop - L. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch, Sport Watch with Black Titanium Case with Dark... $799.00 $734.89Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Made for adventure and built tough, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a titanium case that stands the test of time, even in constant outdoor wear and tear. It comes with an Action button so you can access your most-used functions in an instant. Regardless of your sport, you’d find an app that supports your lifestyle. In addition, a single full charge can last up to 36 hours in normal mode and 72 hours in low power mode.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

With cellular and GPS, you can get map directions, stream podcasts and music, and text or call directly from your Apple Watch. Get the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black color today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPad
New ‘Goalie Masks Made on iPad’ video released
1 Min Read
Apple SuperDrive
Apple SuperDrive officially out of stock
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple builds new Shenzen research lab
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Mini
The iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is $149 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro model batteries might be easier to remove
1 Min Read
iOS 18
Downgrading to iOS 18 no longer allowed
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple not producing a smart ring, according to Gurman
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 256GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ to come as Prime Video add-on
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay arrives in H-E-B and Home Depot stores
1 Min Read
iPod
iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano enter obsolete list
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Max is $155 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?