Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Get your hands on an Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a discounted price. Today, the second generation Apple Watch Ultra GPS+Cellular 49mm model is down to just $714 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The series 2 Apple Watch Ultra is the high-end version of the lineup, able to provide information and fitness tracking on your wrist. It has an ultra-long battery life of up to 36 hours on a full charge, and a whopping 72 hours when placed in Low Power mode. There’s something for everyone, from the Workout app to the Compass and the ECG app. Having the cellular version means you can place calls and see text messages without having to bring your iPhone out of your pocket.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Rounding out the features are a corrosion-resistant case, customizable Action button, and Digital Crown. Buy the discounted Apple Watch Ultra 2 today!

