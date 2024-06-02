The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off

The best deals cover markdowns of Apple-related tech accessories and Apple products, and a sale on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
|Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Green/Grey Trail...
|$799.00 $714.00
The M2 iPad Air with 11-inch Screen at $569
|Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back...
|$599.00 $569.99
The M2 iPad Air with 13-inch Screen at $754
|Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back...
|$799.00 $754.00
Anker Power Station 60000mAh with Smart Digital Display
|Anker Power Bank Power Station 60,000mAh,Portable Outdoor Generator 87W with Smart Digital Display,...
|$149.99
Anker Prime Power Bank 20000mAh
|Anker Prime Power Bank, 20,000 mAh Portable Charger with 200W Output, Smart Digital Display, 2 USB-C...
|$129.99 $89.98
Apple Watch Ultra 2 now has a markdown of up to $85 off on new models. The wearable features the latest carbon-neutral trail loop and rugged build, meeting the demands of endurance athletes. There are new ways to interact with the Apple watch without touching the screen. It comes with a built-in cell to call and text even if you don’t have your iPhone, a bright retina display that is always on, and advanced health features. For outdoor use, it provides a helpful compass app including elevation, longitude, latitude and incline. You can also see where you last got signal reception with a GPS to backtrack steps. It can be used by scuba divers for free diving descents of 40 meters.
