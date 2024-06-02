Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

The best deals cover markdowns of Apple-related tech accessories and Apple products, and a sale on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Green/Grey Trail Loop S/M. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Green/Grey Trail... $799.00 $714.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M2 iPad Air with 11-inch Screen at $569

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $599.00 $569.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M2 iPad Air with 13-inch Screen at $754

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $799.00 $754.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Anker Power Station 60000mAh with Smart Digital Display

Anker Power Bank Power Station 60,000mAh,Portable Outdoor Generator 87W with Smart Digital Display, Retractable Auto Lighting and SOS Mode, Home Backup(PowerCore Reserve 192Wh) for Travel, Camping Anker Power Bank Power Station 60,000mAh,Portable Outdoor Generator 87W with Smart Digital Display,... $149.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Anker Prime Power Bank 20000mAh

Anker Prime Power Bank, 20,000 mAh Portable Charger with 200W Output, Smart Digital Display, 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A Port Compatible with iPhone 15/14/13 Series, Samsung, MacBook, Dell, and More Anker Prime Power Bank, 20,000 mAh Portable Charger with 200W Output, Smart Digital Display, 2 USB-C... $129.99 $89.98Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now has a markdown of up to $85 off on new models. The wearable features the latest carbon-neutral trail loop and rugged build, meeting the demands of endurance athletes. There are new ways to interact with the Apple watch without touching the screen. It comes with a built-in cell to call and text even if you don’t have your iPhone, a bright retina display that is always on, and advanced health features. For outdoor use, it provides a helpful compass app including elevation, longitude, latitude and incline. You can also see where you last got signal reception with a GPS to backtrack steps. It can be used by scuba divers for free diving descents of 40 meters.

This deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with $85 discount is only on Amazon. Get your new high-end wearable watch today!

