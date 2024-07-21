Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is On Sale!

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon has all-time low discounts on Apple products such as the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 9, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on discount for $100 off from $799.00, featuring carbon neutral technology, a big bright screen with an always-on retina display, customization, texting and calling without your phone around, outdoor GPS, Compass, a Fitness tracker, and a long battery life. This watch can keep up with the demands of endurance athletes, water sports enthusiasts, and outdoor adventurers.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The S9 SiP not only renders an ultra-bright display, but provides new ways to interact with your Apple Watch without laying a finger on the display. A full battery can last up to 36 hours, and even 72 in its low power mode. The watch has a 49mm corrosion-resistant case made of titanium with up to 100mm water resistance.

Get yourself an Apple Watch that suits your lifestyle today!

