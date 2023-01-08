The Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Are Massively Discounted

The start of the year is a good time to get the latest Apple Watch models. Today, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS Product(RED) for just $349, while the Apple Watch Ultra is just $749 from their original prices of $429 and $799 respectively, on Amazon.

Depending on your lifestyle and the kind of smartwatch you need, these Apple Watch models won’t let you down. The Ultra has a tough and rugged build, while the Series 8 has the most crack-resistant front glass yet. They both have the usual slew of features, such as showing notifications from your iPhone or displaying important health data. You’ll be able to pay for purchases via wireless Apple Pay as well.

Upgrading to either of these two will net you improved processing speed, and you can customize the bands and faces to your liking as well. Buy the Apple Watch 8 or the Ultra today!