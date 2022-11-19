The Apple Watch Ultra Gets a $60 Discount

Ever wanted an Apple Watch Ultra for yourself? Today is your lucky day- the Apple Watch Ultra on a wide variety of configurations is down to just $739 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most rugged smartwatch yet, boasting an extra-long battery life and specialized bands that can take punishment day in and day out. The titanium case is corrosion-resistant and has both a customizable Action button and Digital Crown. Up front is an Always-On Retina that can display data even in direct sunlight.

Apple’s latest watch is made for endurance athletes and outdoor adventures. The Workout app holds several metrics, including Running Form and Heart Rate Zones, while a refreshed Compass app gives you better navigation details and markers. Watersports enthusiasts will find the new dive technology very useful. Lastly, there’s the Crash Detection feature to help you in times of need.

Buy the discounted Apple Watch Ultra today!