The Apple Watch Ultra is $80 Off Today

Upgrade to a high-end Apple Watch with today’s discounted. The Apple Watch Ultra GPS+Cellular 49mm model is down to just $699.99 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

It’s rugged, capable, and built-in every which way to accompany athletes of all disciplines. Outdoor adventurers, divers, and water sports enthusiasts can gain so much with the premium smartwatch in tow. First off, a corrosion-resistant case means you won’t have to worry about your device getting dinged and scratched as you complete your activity.

The Apple Watch Ultra has several apps and functionalities that complement your adventure or workout, including a redesigned Compass, a dive computer, advanced health sensors, GPS, and the Workout app. At the top is a bright Always-On Retina that can provide pertinent information even in the glare of the sun or the torrent of rain. Buy the discounted 49 mm Apple Watch Ultra with Green Alpine Loop today!