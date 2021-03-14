The new Apple Watch SE cellular with Navy Sport Loop Band falls to just $329

Love the new Apple Watch SE and are waiting for a discount to take place? Well, now’s your chance as the 44mm GPS and Cellular Apple Watch SE with Navy Loop Band is down to just $329 from its original price of $359 on Amazon.

Apple Watch SE is the latest budget lineup in the Apple Watch series. It sports a large OLED Retina display so you can see the time and details whenever you wrist up. The smartwatch shines in scenarios where you work out, with tracking apps and sensors to measure distance, heart rate and more.

As a smartwatch you’ll get the usual notifications on calls, texts and others. Plus, you can call up Siri or Apple Pay for contactless transactions, or listen to music. Customize your watch face and you’ll have an Apple Watch you can call your very own.

Get the Apple Watch SE GPS and Cellular 44mm model for $30 off today!