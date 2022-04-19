The new Apple Watch Series 7 drops to its lowest price on Amazon

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is up for a special deal on Amazon. Today, the 41mm GPS model is available for only $313 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Series 7 model has an always-on Retina display so you won’t have to turn your wrist to activate the watch. It’s the ideal fitness companion due to Apple’s Fitness Plus service and Health app integration, as well as important notifications for heart rate, fall detection and blood oxygen.

Apple’s smartwatch is truly customizable, with dozens of bands and protective cases that suit your style and preference. Smartphone connectivity works in a way that you don’t have to take out your iPhone to listen to music, use Apple Pay or view texts and calls.

At nearly $90 off the new Apple Watch serves as an excellent deal. Make sure to check it out and buy it today!