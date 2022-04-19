The new Apple Watch Series 7 drops to its lowest price on Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Updated
Apple Watch

The latest Apple Watch Series 7 is up for a special deal on Amazon. Today, the 41mm GPS model is available for only $313 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

The new Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band. Fitness... $399.00 $313.00 Buy on Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport... $399.00 $329.00 Buy on Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band.... $399.00 $329.00 Buy on Amazon

The Series 7 model has an always-on Retina display so you won’t have to turn your wrist to activate the watch. It’s the ideal fitness companion due to Apple’s Fitness Plus service and Health app integration, as well as important notifications for heart rate, fall detection and blood oxygen.

Apple’s smartwatch is truly customizable, with dozens of bands and protective cases that suit your style and preference. Smartphone connectivity works in a way that you don’t have to take out your iPhone to listen to music, use Apple Pay or view texts and calls.

At nearly $90 off the new Apple Watch serves as an excellent deal. Make sure to check it out and buy it today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
