The new Apple Watch Series 7 with Milanese Loop is $100 Off

If you’re looking for an instant smartwatch upgrade then the Apple Watch Series 7 is definitely worth a try. Today, you can snag the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm model with Milanese Loop band for just $699 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7

A Milanese loop band instantly turns the premium Apple Watch into a more elegant one. Coupled with a stainless steel shell it will surely turn heads wherever you go. As far as improvements go you get a bigger always-on Retina display so you can see everything easier and without having to squint.

In terms of toughness stainless steel is light yet durable enough for everyday wear. The front crystal is crack resistant and has a dust resistance rating of IP6X. You’ll be able to take it for a swim and not have to worry about the electronics getting damaged.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop at a cool $100 discount today!